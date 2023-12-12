Morgan Stanley Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $720.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $675.50.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $735.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $659.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.56. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $737.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

