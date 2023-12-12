Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 619,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,734. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

