Morguard Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Morguard Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:MRC traded down C$2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$102.94. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$100.05 and a 12-month high of C$124.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.05.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$312.36 million during the quarter. Morguard had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Morguard will post 24.0089286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morguard from C$145.00 to C$135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

