Mueller Water Products (MWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th.
Mueller Water Products Stock Performance
Shares of MWA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 137,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,134. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.
Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.
Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA
Mueller Water Products Company Profile
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mueller Water Products
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.