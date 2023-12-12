Mueller Water Products (MWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 137,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,134. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 168,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 23.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

