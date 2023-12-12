Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Nanobiotix Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ NBTX opened at $5.47 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 959,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Nanobiotix comprises about 3.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned 2.65% of Nanobiotix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

