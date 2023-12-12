National Bankshares Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.70.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$54.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.87. The company has a market cap of C$50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2686298 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

