Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance
NASDAQ JSM opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile
