New Republic Capital LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MGC opened at $164.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.32. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.93 and a 52-week high of $164.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

