Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $146.39 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,654 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

