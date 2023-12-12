NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.580-8.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.58. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

