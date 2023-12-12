Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NTV opened at GBX 56 ($0.70) on Tuesday. Northern 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.32 ($0.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.18. The company has a market cap of £108.89 million, a PE ratio of -2,800.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern 2 VCT news, insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 16,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982.80 ($12,531.76). 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

