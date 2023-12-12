Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 2,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 125.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 37,378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.