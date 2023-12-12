Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NMI remained flat at $8.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

