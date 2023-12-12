Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 231,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,448. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 825,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 114,405 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 111,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 107,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

