Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NNY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 33,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

