Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NXN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

