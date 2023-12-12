Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,592. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

