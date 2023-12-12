NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $220.55 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,833. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

