Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OXY. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.59.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

