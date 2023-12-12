Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Holdings Increased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,878,000 after buying an additional 266,491 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ORI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.7 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

