Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,039 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $32,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 149,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

