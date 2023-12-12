Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

