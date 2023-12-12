Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $11.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,147,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,028.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 765,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,143,000 after purchasing an additional 697,977 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

