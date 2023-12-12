O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 3.9% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $64,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $969.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $947.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $938.94. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

