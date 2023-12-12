Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 2nd

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCL opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $24.47.
