Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

