Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OXLCM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.19.
