Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:OXLCN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.
About Oxford Lane Capital
