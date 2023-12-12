Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OXLCN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

