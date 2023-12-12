Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Raised by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $299.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.85 and a 200-day moving average of $244.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

