Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.310 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.75 on Tuesday, hitting $306.63. 984,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.85 and its 200 day moving average is $244.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $307.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.