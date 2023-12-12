Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE PAAS opened at $14.78 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.9% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

