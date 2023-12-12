Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) is Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,062,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 97,244 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 5.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $33,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

