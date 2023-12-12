PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PFSI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $81.23 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $4,851,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

