Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter valued at $356,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

