Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Debra Gerlach bought 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Debra Gerlach purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$261,705.00. Insiders have bought 24,750 shares of company stock worth $323,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.42. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

