Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 469,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,186. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

