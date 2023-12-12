Piper Sandler Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $50.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOCU. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DOCU stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.90%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

