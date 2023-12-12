Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 319 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 162,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,254. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

