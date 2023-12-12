Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 2.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 3,622,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,359,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

