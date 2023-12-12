Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,583,000 after purchasing an additional 472,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,537. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.