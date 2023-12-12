Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.19 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Target by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

TGT stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.01. The company had a trading volume of 976,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.74. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

