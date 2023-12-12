Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.20% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 77,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $24.56.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.