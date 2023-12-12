Poehling Capital Management INC. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KDP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 979,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

