Poehling Capital Management INC. Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. 1,018,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,249. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

