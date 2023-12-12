Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 1,295 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,877,000 after buying an additional 586,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,286 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. 1,499,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,025. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.