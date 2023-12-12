Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 1,917 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 1,986,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,854. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

