Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 561 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,206. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $158.55 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.70.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

