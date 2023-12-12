Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 890,708 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 890,708 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $238,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.10.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.33. 222,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

