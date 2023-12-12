Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 605,009 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $188,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

TSM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $100.79. 2,375,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,794,143. The company has a market cap of $522.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.