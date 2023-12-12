Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,089,300 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of AT&T worth $135,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,044,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

