Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,089,300 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of AT&T worth $135,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,044,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.