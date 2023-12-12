Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385,306 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $88,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

CPRT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 705,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,245. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

